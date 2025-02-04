  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    Wind turbine silhouette at sunrise
    1. Utilities/Energy

    LyondellBasell Locks in Green Energy Prices

    Feb. 4, 2025
    Company takes another step toward energy transition with new power agreements.

    LyondellBasell recently signed agreements to purchase renewable energy from European suppliers Vattenfall and wpd.   

    The purchase power agreements (PPAs) offer long-term price certainty, which helps stabilize energy costs and make renewable energy more attractive compared to fluctuating fossil fuel prices, said LyondellBasell in a press statement.

    Under a 15-year agreement with Vattenfall, LyondellBasell will secure 450 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually of offshore wind energy to support its circular and low-carbon solutions in Germany, including powering the company’s MoReTec-1 plant in Wesseling. 

    The facility is the company’s first commercial-scale advanced recycling plant and is designed to recycle the plastic packaging waste generated by over 1.2 million German citizens each year, according to LyondellBasell.

    The company also entered into a 10-year agreement with wpd, a developer and operator of wind and solar farms, to secure 79 GWh annually of onshore wind power from the Licata project in Sicily, Italy. 

    The agreement is expected to begin in 2026 and will help provide a reliable supply of renewable and low-carbon electricity to the region, LyondellBasell said. 

    This includes a production site and research center in Ferrara, Italy, that focuses on Ziegler-Natta catalyst development and production. The site also produces polypropylene and advanced polyolefin resins used in a variety of applications.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.