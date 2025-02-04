LyondellBasell Locks in Green Energy Prices

LyondellBasell recently signed agreements to purchase renewable energy from European suppliers Vattenfall and wpd.

The purchase power agreements (PPAs) offer long-term price certainty, which helps stabilize energy costs and make renewable energy more attractive compared to fluctuating fossil fuel prices, said LyondellBasell in a press statement.

Under a 15-year agreement with Vattenfall, LyondellBasell will secure 450 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually of offshore wind energy to support its circular and low-carbon solutions in Germany, including powering the company’s MoReTec-1 plant in Wesseling.

The facility is the company’s first commercial-scale advanced recycling plant and is designed to recycle the plastic packaging waste generated by over 1.2 million German citizens each year, according to LyondellBasell.

The company also entered into a 10-year agreement with wpd, a developer and operator of wind and solar farms, to secure 79 GWh annually of onshore wind power from the Licata project in Sicily, Italy.

The agreement is expected to begin in 2026 and will help provide a reliable supply of renewable and low-carbon electricity to the region, LyondellBasell said.

This includes a production site and research center in Ferrara, Italy, that focuses on Ziegler-Natta catalyst development and production. The site also produces polypropylene and advanced polyolefin resins used in a variety of applications.