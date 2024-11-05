Braskem CEO Roberto Bischoff Steps Down, Replaced by Roberto Prisco Paraiso Ramos

Braskem S.A. said Nov. 5 Roberto Bischoff will step down as CEO and be replaced by Roberto Prisco Paraiso Ramos.

Bischoff, who has led the company for two years, will leave his position on Nov. 30.

Novonor, Braskem’s controlling shareholder, appointed Ramos to assume the CEO position.

While the company didn’t state the specific reasons for Bischoff's departure in its news release, it did highlight several key achievements under his leadership.

This includes guiding the company through a challenging economic downturn, the company's bio-based ethylene partnership with SCG Chemicals and the expansion of a green ethylene plant in Brazil.

The announcement of Bischoff's departure comes just days after Brazil's federal police indicted 20 individuals - reportedly Braskem employees or contractors - for damages related to a Braskem-owned rock salt mine, according to an AP News report.

Ramos was a vice president at Braskem from 2002-2010, leading strategic projects such as the implementation of the Ethylene XXI Project in Mexico. He also served as CEO of Ocyan for five years in the oil and gas market, where in his last stint he completed the process of divesting Novonor in the business.