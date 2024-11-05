  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Braskem
    Braskem logo on mobile device screen
    1. Utilities/Energy

    Braskem CEO Roberto Bischoff Steps Down, Replaced by Roberto Prisco Paraiso Ramos

    Nov. 5, 2024
    Bischoff will leave his position on Nov. 30; Ramos to assume the CEO position.

    Braskem S.A. said Nov. 5 Roberto Bischoff will step down as CEO and be replaced by Roberto Prisco Paraiso Ramos. 

    Bischoff, who has led the company for two years, will leave his position on Nov. 30. 

    Novonor, Braskem’s controlling shareholder, appointed Ramos to assume the CEO position.

    While the company didn’t state the specific reasons for Bischoff's departure in its news release, it did highlight several key achievements under his leadership. 

    This includes guiding the company through a challenging economic downturn, the company's bio-based ethylene partnership with SCG Chemicals and the expansion of a green ethylene plant in Brazil.

    The announcement of Bischoff's departure comes just days after Brazil's federal police indicted 20 individuals - reportedly Braskem employees or contractors - for damages related to a Braskem-owned rock salt mine, according to an AP News report.

    Ramos was a vice president at Braskem from 2002-2010, leading strategic projects such as the implementation of the Ethylene XXI Project in Mexico. He also served as CEO of Ocyan for five years in the oil and gas market, where in his last stint he completed the process of divesting Novonor in the business. 

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.