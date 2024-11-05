Cepsa Rebrands as Moeve, Spotlighting Green Energy Push

Spanish energy and petrochemical company Cepsa has changed its name to Moeve to reflect its commitment to Europe’s energy transition.

After 90 years as Cepsa, the company said Oct. 30 the change aligns with its €8 billion ($8.7 billion) investment strategy of which over 60% will be dedicated to sustainable businesses including the production of green hydrogen, second-generation (2G) biofuels, sustainable chemical products and ultra-fast electric charging.

When announcing the name change, the company noted progress in several projects since launching its Positive Motion strategy in March 2022, including those related to green hydrogen, methanol and ammonia.

The company is in the process of transforming its chemical products portfolio toward more

sustainable solutions. This includes the production of LAB, a raw material for producing biodegradable detergents, and phenol from renewable raw materials and energy sources.

The company also is building an isopropyl alcohol plant in Spain for the manufacture of

hydroalcoholic gels using green hydrogen.

The rebranding is intended to convey this “movement, optimism and evolution” toward a greener future, according to the company.

“Moeve is a distinctive name designed to lead customers, markets and society towards a brighter future,” said Pierre-Yves Sachet, head of brand and director of mobility and new commerce. “The brand’s new colors feature inspiring tones that challenge the status quo, breaking from tradition to pave the way for a world of sustainable energy and mobility, in line with our new strategy.”

The company will follow the announcement with a phased rollout of the new brand across all service stations, beginning in November at a rate of 600 stations per year, eventually covering the company’s network of over 1,800 stations in Spain and Portugal. Additionally, the company will launch a new global advertising campaign in the coming days.