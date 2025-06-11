    • Shutterstock
    Braskem Advances Olefin-Paraffin Separation Technology, Exits Mechanical Recycling Venture

    June 11, 2025
    Engineering work is underway for the first commercial deployment of the membrane-based separation process following a successful pilot.

    Braskem announced June 9 that it has completed a joint development program with Ardent Process Technologies to advance membrane-based olefin-paraffin separation. The company also recently announced it is redirecting resources away from mechanical recycling to focus on core chemical and plastics production. 

    According to Braskem, the collaboration with Ardent began in November 2020 and focused on testing a membrane-based separation process at a demonstration unit within its facilities. The membrane technology, developed by Ardent, met key performance indicators for efficiency, durability and operational stability. 

    In a press statement, Ardent COO Bill Charlton said the results demonstrate the potential of the technology to improve olefin-paraffin separation processes. Braskem has started engineering and design work for the first commercial deployment of the separation process. 

    Meanwhile, Braskem on June 3 announced it is divesting from its mechanical recycling joint venture, Upsyde, to refocus on chemical and plastics production amid a prolonged downturn in the petrochemical sector. According to the company, high energy costs and reduced economic activity in Europe have contributed to this shift.

    Braskem said it remains committed to sustainability, citing its ongoing biopolymer projects in Brazil and Thailand and partnerships in mechanical and chemical recycling where it continues to act as an off-taker.

