Evonik Building Pilot Plant for Membranes Used in Green Hydrogen Production

Specialty chemicals maker Evonik said Feb. 25 it’s building a pilot plant in Marl, Germany, to produce its Duraion-brand anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology.

The membranes are a central element in AEM water electrolysis and are designed to support the production of green hydrogen. The company said it’s investing a low double-digit million-euro amount in the AEM plant, which is scheduled to go online at the end of 2025.

Evonik’s reinforced polymer membrane allows anions to pass through but is impermeable to the gases produced in the electrolysis, such as hydrogen, and can withstand high pressure and high temperatures.

The membranes produced at the AEM plant will be suitable for use in commercial electrolyzer systems, the company said in a press statement. Once fully online, the plant will be able to produce enough membranes each year to provide 2.5 GW of electrolysis capacity for hydrogen production. In addition, the plant will be able to produce reinforced membranes, directly addressing growing interest in this new technology.

In the last 12 months, Evonik said it has steadily increased the production capacity of the intermediate products used in the membranes. The construction of the plant in Marl capitalizes on this higher capacity and is the next step for the company in the planned expansion of its membrane business.