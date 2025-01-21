Messer to Open New Air Separation Unit in Arkansas

Industrial gas company Messer has announced it will construct a $70-million air separation unit (ASU) in Berryville, Arkansas. The company states the new facility will address the growing demand for industrial gases, including oxygen and nitrogen, in the southern part of the United States.

Elena Skvortsova, president and CEO of Messer Americas, said the investment will help meet the evolving needs of its customers in the chemical industry, among others.

Once completed, the site will employ more than 20 people and provide temporary local jobs during the construction phase of the project. The ASU will also complement the company's existing facility in Lewisville, Arkansas, enhancing production capacity to meet the increasing demand for essential gases, said the company in a press statement.

The ASU in Berryville is slated for completion in the second half of 2026.