    Messer to Open New Air Separation Unit in Arkansas

    Jan. 21, 2025
    A new $70-million facility in Berryville will help meet the growing demand for industrial gases in the region.

    Industrial gas company Messer has announced it will construct a $70-million air separation unit (ASU) in Berryville, Arkansas. The company states the new facility will address the growing demand for industrial gases, including oxygen and nitrogen, in the southern part of the United States.

    Elena Skvortsova, president and CEO of Messer Americas, said the investment will help meet the evolving needs of its customers in the chemical industry, among others. 

    Once completed, the site will employ more than 20 people and provide temporary local jobs during the construction phase of the project. The ASU will also complement the company's existing facility in Lewisville, Arkansas, enhancing production capacity to meet the increasing demand for essential gases, said the company in a press statement.

    The ASU in Berryville is slated for completion in the second half of 2026.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

