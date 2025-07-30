Startup Raises $2M to Scale Modular Clean Chemical Production

Solidec, a U.S.-based startup developing modular clean chemical manufacturing systems, said it has raised over $2 million in pre-seed funding. The company, a spin out from Rice University, said in a press statement it plans to use the new funds to pilot its reactors and scale production to meet demand across multiple industries.

The company’s platform replaces centralized chemical production with on-site synthesis using only air, water and electricity. Its modular reactors reportedly are designed to produce commodity chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide, formic acid, acetic acid and ethylene without requiring downstream separation.

According to the company, the platform reduces emissions, energy use and supply chain risk by eliminating transportation and post-processing.

A research-backed estimate cited in the announcement notes that chemical separations account for roughly 15% of global energy consumption, and chemical manufacturing represents about 40% of industrial carbon emissions in the U.S. Solidec’s system aims to reduce these impacts by producing “emission-free molecules” on-site.