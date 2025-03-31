    • Shutterstock
    Molecular structure of acetylene
    1. Processing Equipment
    2. Reaction & Synthesis

    Chemical Looping Prevents Poisoned Catalyst

    March 31, 2025
    Novel catalyst tackles contamination in polymerization processes.
    Matt Jacob/University of Minnesota
    The experimental set up included mass flow controllers, a furnace to heat the reactor, a recirculating pump to move the gases around, a gas chromatograph (GC) to monitor gas composition, and process lines to route the gases around between the reactor, pump, and GC.
    Figure 1. The experimental set up included mass flow controllers, a furnace to heat the reactor, a recirculating pump to move the gases around, a gas chromatograph (GC) to monitor gas composition, and process lines to route the gases around between the reactor, pump, and GC.

    Researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities have developed a new process that combusts acetylene with more than 99% selectivity for gas streams containing equimolar or dilute amounts of acetylene in ethylene. 

    It’s important because the industrial polymerization of ethylene to polyethylene can only proceed when acetylene concentration levels in the gas streams are below 2 ppm. Higher, and the catalysts are poisoned. An energy-intensive semi-hydrogenation reaction is currently used to deal with acetylene contamination.

    At the heart of the new process is a bismuth oxide catalyst that provides its own oxygen during combustion rather than relying on an outside source. This process is known as chemical looping. 

    According to Matt Jacob, a University of Minnesota chemical engineering PhD candidate and first author of a paper in Science describing the work, chemical looping has two main advantages over other approaches. 

    First, mixtures of hydrocarbons and oxygen can be explosive, which limits the scalability of such processes. 

    Second, the identity of the active oxidant is not necessarily known when co-feeding oxygen over a metal oxide catalyst. Selective acetylene combustion in ethylene requires that all potential oxygen species be relatively inert for ethylene combustion. 

    “Chemical looping gives us an opportunity to control the concentration and reactivity of the oxidant, so we just need to ensure that the predominant and active oxygen species — lattice oxygen — is selective to acetylene combustion,” he explained.

    The selective acetylene combustion process works even when up to 5% of the feed contains acetylene at atmospheric pressure and can reduce acetylene concentration below 2 ppm.

    In this approach, lattice oxygen is removed from the catalyst during combustion, and when this hits 20–30% the catalyst can be regenerated with air. 

    The group now plans to extend the bismuth oxide strategy to other hydrocarbon mixtures and assess alternative catalysts that are more inert for ethylene combustion or more active for acetylene combustion.

    In terms of scale up, Jacob says that one of the biggest challenges would be ensuring the catalyst does not become over-reduced, which may impact its ability to be reoxidized. 

    Another challenge is managing restructuring of the catalyst during successive reduction/oxidation cycles, which may pose difficulties in terms of solids handling, especially if the process was to be run in a fluidized bed. 

    The lab work used a small-scale recirculating batch reactor (Figure 1) which helped maintain well-defined hydrodynamics and controlled reduction of the bismuth oxide catalyst.

    About the Author

    Seán Ottewell | Editor-at-Large

    Seán Crevan Ottewell is Chemical Processing's Editor-at-Large. Seán earned his bachelor's of science degree in biochemistry at the University of Warwick and his master's in radiation biochemistry at the University of London. He served as Science Officer with the UK Department of Environment’s Chernobyl Monitoring Unit’s Food Science Radiation Unit, London. His editorial background includes assistant editor, news editor and then editor of The Chemical Engineer, the Institution of Chemical Engineers’ twice monthly technical journal. Prior to joining Chemical Processing in 2012 he was editor of European Chemical Engineer, European Process Engineer, International Power Engineer, and European Laboratory Scientist, with Setform Limited, London.

    He is based in East Mayo, Republic of Ireland, where he and his wife Suzi (a maths, biology and chemistry teacher) host guests from all over the world at their holiday cottage in East Mayo

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.