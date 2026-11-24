Celanese Corp., a Dallas-based specialty materials producer, said Nov. 18 it had commissioned expanded liquid crystal polymer (LCP) manufacturing assets at its Nanjing, China, site. The expansion adds local polymerization and compounding capabilities to support customers in Asia and supplement the company's existing U.S. production operations.

LCP is used in electronic components including high-speed connectors, backplanes, CPU sockets, memory interfaces and input/output connectors. These applications require materials with specific electrical properties, dimensional stability, flow characteristics and heat resistance, according to the company.

Celanese said the additional manufacturing capabilities will allow it to supply customers closer to their design and production operations in Asia. The company is working with customers to establish supply plans for materials produced at the expanded site.

The investment follows increasing demand for materials used in AI data centers and advanced electronic connectivity. Celanese also cited applications in consumer electronics, automotive, medical and industrial equipment.

In a separate development earlier this month, Celanese and Röchling Industrial announced a collaboration to use polyoxymethylene (POM) made with carbon capture and utilization-based feedstocks in selected industrial stock-shape applications. The project uses captured carbon as a chemical feedstock in polymer production.