Coim USA Selects Texarkana Site for $50M Specialty Chemicals Expansion

Coim, USA, the North American subsidiary of Italy-based specialty chemical manufacturer Coim Group, has selected TexAmericas Center in Texarkana, Texas, as the site of a major manufacturing expansion that will establish new specialty chemical production capacity and support the company's long-term growth strategy in North America.

The project represents an expected investment of approximately $50 million and builds on Coim USA’s initial 2024 investment at TexAmericas Center, where the company acquired a 20-acre site featuring a 25,000-square-foot rail-served facility with existing logistics and transload infrastructure.

According to the announcement, the expanded site will serve as Coim USA’s Mid-South manufacturing and distribution hub while supporting production of a new renewable polyol product line made primarily from cashew nutshell liquid (CNSL), a plant-based feedstock. The new products will reportedly complement the company’s existing Isoexter polyester polyol portfolio and expand its offerings of sustainable materials for customers across North America.

The company said the facility is expected to become its first and largest U.S. manufacturing site dedicated to CNSL-based renewable polyols.

“This expansion represents a significant milestone in Coim USA's long-term growth strategy,” Michelangelo Cavallo, president of Coim USA, said in a statement. “The TexAmericas Center location broadens our geographic reach, expands our sustainable portfolio, and enhances COIM USA's ability to serve customers with greater speed, efficiency, and resiliency.”

Operations in the existing facility are expected to begin during the first quarter of 2027. Coim also plans a larger expansion at the site that would add approximately 100 million pounds of annual production capacity for additional specialty chemical product lines, with those facilities anticipated to be operational by the first quarter of 2028.

Coim is currently recruiting for manufacturing, operations, maintenance, and quality roles associated with the project, including production operators, quality control personnel, and plant leadership positions. Additional hiring is expected as construction and commissioning activities progress.

The expansion further strengthens the Texarkana region’s position within the U.S. chemical manufacturing sector. According to TexAmericas Center, chemical manufacturing and petroleum-related industries employ nearly 33,000 workers within a 75-mile radius of the site, supported by a regional workforce pipeline that produces more than 3,000 graduates annually in manufacturing and industrial-related programs.

The company said the site's rail access, logistics infrastructure, and geographic location will help improve supply chain reliability and customer service while supporting future specialty chemical production growth.