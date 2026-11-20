BASF SE said Nov. 19 it has ended its efforts to acquire Evonik Industries AG after the specialty chemicals producer rejected two nonbinding all-cash offers. BASF said its assessment of Evonik's prospects as an independent company and the associated risks did not justify increasing its offer further.

BASF's latest proposal valued Evonik at €24 per share, or approximately €11.2 billion ($12.3 billion). The company had indicated it was willing to consider a further moderate increase but said Evonik's executive board had not shown meaningful engagement. BASF concluded that pursuing the acquisition at a higher price would not serve its shareholders' interests.

The decision ends an acquisition effort that began in September, when BASF confirmed exploratory discussions with Evonik and its largest shareholder, Germany's RAG Foundation. In October, BASF increased its proposed offer to €24 per share and outlined potential commitments to preserve German manufacturing sites, research operations and employment protections through 2032.

Evonik had previously declined to enter formal takeover negotiations. In an Oct. 30 statement, its executive board said it remained focused on developing the company independently but was willing to participate in a confidential, informational exchange with BASF.

Following BASF's withdrawal, Evonik interim CEO Claus Rettig said the company would focus on its existing independent growth strategy. "Our plan for the coming years is in place," he said, according to Reuters.

BASF Chairman and CEO Markus Kamieth said the company continued to believe a combination would create a stronger chemical business and provide benefits for customers, employees and shareholders. However, he said acquisitions remain an option rather than a requirement under BASF's corporate strategy.