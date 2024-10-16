The Business Side: BASF, Pfeiffer and Evonik Share Reorganization, Rebranding and Construction Funding Efforts

This week, Evonik shared its overhauling two of its business units to help accelerate growth in those sectors and Pfeiffer Vacuum renames and rebrands itself to better reflect its offerings. Plus, BASF made headway on funding for a project that will further help decarbonize its operations. Read more on these stories below.

Evonik Reorganizes Business Lines

Specialty chemicals maker Evonik is realigning its Coating & Adhesive Resins and Health Care business lines to concentrate on future investments and growth. Any remaining businesses outside these cores will be sold, incorporated into partnerships or discontinued, said Evonik in a press statement . In total, businesses affected by these changes generate sales of €350 million (US$380 million).

The Health Care business line will focus on lipids for mRNA and gene therapies, drug delivery systems and cell culture ingredients. The production of keto acids for pharmaceutical applications in Hanau is to be discontinued at the end of 2025, however, its keto acid production sites in Germany and China are being evaluated for possible partnerships or divestment.

The entire amino and keto acids business on average generated sales of around €100 million (US$108 million) in recent years.

The Coating & Adhesive Resins business line will focus on liquid polybutadienes as additives for adhesives and sealants or tires, as well as specialty acrylics for medical technology and the packaging industry. Its existing polyolefins business will be transferred to Evonik’s C4 chain business.

The polyester business for coating and adhesive applications will be sold. It has around 330 employees at two sites. The largest site, with around 250 employees, is in Germany, and a smaller plant in Shanghai has some 30 employees. The business has an annual turnover of around €150 million (US$162 million).