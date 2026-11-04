Biosphere Wins $21M Defense Department Contract to Advance Chemical Production

Biosphere, an Oakland, California-based biomanufacturing technology developer, said Oct. 28 it received a $21 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to advance industrial-scale production of chemicals and materials using biological manufacturing processes.

The award, made through the Defense Industrial Base Consortium, will fund development, commissioning and operation of a 20,000-liter industrial bioreactor, along with demonstrations of integrated manufacturing processes and engineering and economic analyses to support larger-scale deployments.

Biosphere is developing a flexible manufacturing platform that combines bioreactor design, process intensification and automation and control systems. The company is also evaluating alternative reactor designs intended to increase production performance while reducing equipment and infrastructure costs.

The contract will support testing of these technologies and their ability to operate as integrated manufacturing systems. However, Biosphere did not identify the specific chemicals or materials targeted for production, nor disclose expected production rates or a timeline for completing the demonstration.

The award follows a separate $9 million U.S. Army contract earlier this year to develop an on-demand nutrition production system for military personnel.

Why it Matters

Scaling biomanufacturing from laboratory research to commercial production requires specialized equipment and facilities capable of handling larger production volumes. A February 2026 Government Accountability Office report found that the United States lacks sufficient infrastructure to advance promising biotechnology projects from laboratory development to commercial production, particularly pilot-scale facilities.

The report also found that the Department of Defense had invested approximately $965 million in biomanufacturing since 2020 through initiatives supporting research, domestic manufacturing facilities and commercial-scale production. The investments are intended to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and establish domestic supply chains for materials with defense and commercial applications.

Biosphere's contract addresses part of that scale-up challenge by supporting development and demonstration of a larger industrial bioreactor. The project will need to establish production performance and economics before the technology's potential for broader commercial deployment can be assessed.