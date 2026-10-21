Ohio Chemical Spill Triggers Evacuations and Shelter-In-Place Orders

TOLEDO, Ohio - Toledo Fire & Rescue ordered mandatory evacuations and shelter-in-place restrictions for North Toledo residents Wednesday after a chemical release at the MC Tank Terminal late Tuesday night.

The incident began at 10:48 p.m., Oct. 20 at 1266 Progress Ave. in the north Ohio city next to the Michigan border, prompting officials to evacuate everyone within a 1-mile radius, according to a City of Toledo release.

By 4:24 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, authorities expanded the order to include shelter-in-place instructions for residents within a 3-mile radius of 1050 Progress Ave., officials said.

The radius crosses the Michigan border.

The released chemical, glycidyl methacrylate, irritates the eyes, nose, mouth and skin. City officials said overexposure can cause headache, dizziness, tiredness, nausea and vomiting.

Residents who experience exposure should shower or rinse the affected area and contact a medical professional, officials said. Anyone with serious symptoms, including difficulty breathing or confusion, should call 911 or go to an emergency room.

Residents in the 3-mile shelter zone must stay indoors, close windows and doors and turn off ventilation systems that draw in outside air, officials said. Pets should also remain indoors.

Those that need to evacuate from the 1-mile zone can find temporary shelter at Shoreland Elementary School, 5650 Suder Ave. in Toledo. The Red Cross and TARTA buses are providing additional shelter at the Meijer parking lot off East Alexis Road, officials said.

Dense fog and minimal wind are limiting visibility across the city, officials said, adding warnings that residents cannot distinguish the chemical plume from the fog by sight and should not rely on how the air appears. Anyone outside the evacuation zones who smells an unusual odor should stay indoors and close all windows, officials said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality at multiple locations around the perimeter of the evacuation zone. Officials plan to conduct additional testing around the shelter-in-place zone and will share results as soon as available.

The city confirmed tap water remains safe to drink because the water source is not contaminated and all treatment occurs inside pressurized water lines.

Roads surrounding the evacuation area are closed, but the interstate remains open. Drivers traveling through the area should roll up windows and recirculate air inside their vehicles. The Coast Guard is advising boaters to comply with evacuation and shelter-in-place zones while on nearby waterways.

Residents seeking health-related guidance can contact the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department at 419-213-4100. Officials ask citizens to call 911 only for emergencies.

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