Orion Identifies Five Trends Shaping Conductive Additives for Batteries

Conductive additives are taking on a broader role in battery electrode design, influencing not only electronic conductivity but also electrode structure, electrolyte distribution and ion transport, according to Orion S.A., a specialty chemicals producer.

Orion identifies five trends shaping conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries and other energy storage technologies, from more demanding performance requirements to greater attention to material quality and processing.

Conductive additives influence electrode structure. Beyond creating a conductive network that enables electron transport, these materials can affect electrode porosity, electrolyte distribution and ionic transport. Orion said optimizing these factors alongside electrical conductivity can help improve active-material utilization, rate capability and cycling performance.

Performance requirements are increasing. Demand for faster-charging electric vehicles, higher-energy-density cells and longer-lasting energy storage systems is raising expectations for conductive additives, according to Orion. The company said manufacturers are seeking materials that combine electrical conductivity with low impurity levels, consistent quality and attention to production sustainability.

Hybrid conductive systems are gaining attention. Combining carbon black with carbon nanotubes can offer complementary conductivity and mechanical properties, Orion said. The company has invested in a battery laboratory to help customers evaluate combinations for specific chemistries and performance targets.

Automotive quality requirements are extending through the supply chain. Battery manufacturing places demands on material testing and quality control, including attention to impurities and consistency. Barry Perlmutter, Chemical Processing’s columnist, examined these challenges in his "Barry on Batteries" column on lithium-ion cell manufacturing quality control.

Orion said conductive carbon suppliers face increasing requirements for cleanliness, traceability and detection of trace metallic contaminants. The company recently completed qualification for the IATF 16949 automotive quality management standard at its conductive additives plant in Berre-l’Étang, France.

Dispersion is critical to electrode manufacturing. Carbon black selection affects slurry rheology, while formulation components and mixing conditions influence dispersion and production consistency. Orion said its battery applications laboratory works with customers to optimize formulations for lithium-ion, lead-acid and emerging battery technologies.

These processing considerations align with a broader challenge in battery manufacturing: coordinating material properties with downstream processing requirements. For more on the need for tighter coordination across battery materials processing, check out, “Why Battery Materials Demand Tighter Process Integration” from Barry Perlmutter.

Together, the trends outlined by Orion point to the importance of considering conductive additives as part of an integrated electrode formulation and manufacturing process, rather than solely as a means of improving electrical conductivity.