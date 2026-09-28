Ineos Marks Decade of U.S. Ethane Supply to Grangemouth

Ineos is marking 10 years of U.S. shale-gas ethane deliveries to its Grangemouth, Scotland, petrochemical complex, a supply arrangement that has provided feedstock for the site's ethylene production.

On Sept. 28, 2016, the JS INEOS Insight became the first purpose-built Dragon-class vessel to dock at Grangemouth, carrying 27,500 cubic meters of U.S. shale-gas ethane. More than 400 ethane shipments have been received since then, according to Ineos.

The ethane supply project was developed as North Sea gas production declined and the Grangemouth petrochemical operation faced increasing feedstock requirements. Supported by a $2 billion investment from Ineos, the project established a supply route connecting U.S. shale-gas production with Europe through a fleet of specialized ethane carriers.

The project included construction of the Dragon-class vessels, development of maritime classifications for the ships and installation of new infrastructure at Grangemouth, including what Ineos described at the time as Europe's largest ethane storage tank.

Over the past decade, the shipments have supplied enough liquid ethane to fill more than 175 ethane storage tanks, according to INEOS. The company said the volume is equivalent to filling an Olympic-sized swimming pool every 23 hours for 10 years.

The imported ethane supplies the site's ethylene plant. Ethylene is a key petrochemical building block used to produce a wide range of materials and products.

The Grangemouth ethylene plant recently commissioned its 10th furnace, according to Ineos, further increasing the site's manufacturing capability.

“This is a truly remarkable anniversary to celebrate. Only Ineos would have had the vision to pursue such a unique project, recognizing the opportunity and overcoming the significant technical and engineering challenges of transporting shale gas ethane across the Atlantic to Europe,” Nick Williamson, CEO of Ineos O&P UK, said in a statement.

“Ten years on, the success of this investment continues to be felt right across the site. With the recently commissioned tenth furnace on the ethylene plant, we have further strengthened our manufacturing capability, ensuring we remain well positioned to meet the UK’s strategic need for ethylene.”

Williamson said imported ethane also reduces the site's reliance on natural gas and helps mitigate the impact of high U.K. energy costs.

Why it Matters

Chemical Processing documented the project in 2016 as the first U.S. shale-gas ethane shipments reached Europe. Then-Editor-in-Chief Mark Rosenzweig described the Dragon-class fleet as a “virtual pipeline” linking U.S. shale production with Ineos' Grangemouth and Rafnes crackers. The article also detailed the project's $2 billion investment, specialized ethane carriers and large storage tanks.

The decade-long ethane supply arrangement illustrates how feedstock sourcing can shape the economics and operating life of a petrochemical complex. Ineos developed the project as North Sea gas supplies declined, investing $2 billion in specialized vessels, import infrastructure and storage to connect U.S. shale-gas production with its European crackers.

The anniversary comes as Ineos continues to adjust its European chemical manufacturing footprint. Last week, the company announced that it would mothball three world-scale acetyls plants at its Hull, U.K., site, citing high European energy costs and competition from lower-cost production elsewhere. The three units are Europe's last remaining world-scale acetyls plants, according to Ineos.

The contrasting developments highlight the importance of feedstock and energy economics to European chemical manufacturing, with Grangemouth benefiting from access to imported ethane while the Hull acetyls operations face continued cost pressures.