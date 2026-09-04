Solvay Expands Electronic-Grade Hydrogen Peroxide Capacity in Taiwan

Solvay is expanding electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide production capacity in Taiwan through its joint venture, Shinsol Advanced Chemicals, with the additional capacity expected to come online by the end of 2026.

The expansion will more than double Shinsol’s annual production capacity, according to Solvay. The joint venture launched its electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide facility in Taiwan in 2023.

Electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide is used to clean semiconductor wafers during chip manufacturing. Solvay said the high-purity grades produced in Taiwan have been qualified by local customers and meet the same performance and quality standards as products supplied from its other manufacturing facilities.

Solvay said the expansion is intended to increase local supply capacity as semiconductor manufacturing demand grows in Taiwan. The company also said it is working with Shinsol and customers on approvals for a subsequent expansion phase.

The Taiwan project follows Solvay’s expansion of electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide production in China. In September 2025, the company completed an expansion at its Zhenjiang facility that doubled annual production capacity for the material. Solvay began producing electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide at Zhenjiang in 2018.

The Zhenjiang project was part of broader Solvay investments in electronic chemicals across the U.S., Europe, Taiwan and China, according to the company. The company said the China facility also serves semiconductor, flat-panel display, photovoltaic and MEMS/LED applications.