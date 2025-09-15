Solvay Expands China Plant to Double Hydrogen Peroxide Output

Brussels-based Solvay said Sept. 15 it has completed a major expansion at its Zhenjiang, China, facility, doubling annual production capacity for electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide. The ultra-pure chemical is a critical material in semiconductor manufacturing, where it is used for cleaning and etching integrated circuits.

The company claims only a limited number of producers worldwide can achieve the parts-per-trillion purity levels required for the material, making capacity expansions essential to keep pace with global demand. Solvay first began electronic grade hydrogen peroxide production at Zhenjiang in 2018.

“This significant capacity increase demonstrates our agility and dedication to customers in the rapidly expanding electronics sector,” said Carlos Silveira, president of Solvay’s Peroxides business in the announcement. He added that consistent manufacturing processes across Solvay’s global facilities are designed to support semiconductor producers’ need for reliability in supply.

The expansion is part of a broader set of Solvay investments in electronic chemicals, including projects in the U.S., Europe, Taiwan and China. According to the company, the Zhenjiang project benefits from support in the local economic development zone and strengthens Solvay’s ability to serve applications in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photovoltaics and MEMS/LED fabrication.