Syensqo Extends Airbus Supply Agreement for Aerospace Materials

The multi-year contract covers composite materials and adhesives for Airbus commercial aircraft, defense, space and helicopter programs.
July 29, 2026
2 min read
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Syensqo, PR128
Syensqo and Airbus teams meet at Farnborough Airshow 2026. (Photo: Syensqo, PR128)

Syensqo, headquartered in Brussels, has signed a new multi-year supply agreement with Airbus to provide advanced composite materials, adhesives and related products for the manufacturer's commercial aircraft, defense, space and helicopter programs.

According to the company, the agreement includes prepregs, resin transfer molding (RTM) resins, adhesives and primers from its aerospace materials portfolio. The products will support production across multiple Airbus platforms.

The contract expands Syensqo's long-standing relationship with Airbus as demand for advanced composite materials continues to grow across the aerospace sector. According to the company, its global manufacturing network and application development capabilities are intended to support increasing production rates and evolving manufacturing requirements.

The Airbus agreement follows several aerospace-related investments and supply agreements announced by Syensqo this year.

Earlier this month, the company broke ground on a multi-million-dollar expansion at its Havre de Grace, Maryland, manufacturing site that will increase production capacity by more than 30% for structural adhesives, primers and surfacing materials used in aerospace and other advanced applications. In March, Syensqo also secured a multi-year contract to supply Boeing with advanced composites and structural adhesives for commercial and defense aircraft programs.

According to Syensqo, aerospace remains one of its largest growth markets, with continued demand from commercial aviation expected to support its composite materials business through 2026.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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