BASF Modernizes Ludwigshafen Plant for Acid Chlorides, Chloroformates

BASF has completed a major modernization of its acid chlorides and chloroformates (ACCF) production plant at its Verbund site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, the company announced Sept. 2. The facility is part of BASF’s Intermediates business.

The project, which represents a low three-digit million-euro investment, includes a fundamental renewal of the plant’s production infrastructure and increases capacity by approximately 30%, according to BASF. The company produces acid chlorides and chloroformates at facilities in Ludwigshafen and Yeosu, South Korea.

BASF said the modernization is intended to increase production capacity and supply reliability for the ACCF portfolio, which includes about 25 products used in applications including pharmaceuticals, crop protection, organic peroxides, coatings, plastics and rubber compounds.

Since 2025, BASF has produced its Ludwigshafen ACCF portfolio using renewable electricity credits, including electricity associated with upstream raw material production. According to the company, the change reduced the portfolio’s product carbon footprint by an average of 19% based on 2025 production volumes. BASF said the calculation includes Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions and does not involve changes to product specifications or certifications.

The Ludwigshafen project is the latest in a series of BASF investments and capacity expansions. In August, the company opened a 200-square-meter performance laboratory for superabsorbents and diapers at its Innovation Campus Asia Pacific in Mumbai, India. The lab can perform more than 30 testing methods for superabsorbent polymers and finished diaper performance, according to BASF.