Sasol, Envision Energy Mull Green Hydrogen System for South Africa Site

Envision Energy and Sasol have launched a design study to evaluate a potential green hydrogen system at Sasol's Sasolburg operations in South Africa, exploring technologies that could support future production of lower-carbon fuels and chemicals.

According to the companies, the study will assess how renewable power generation, battery energy storage and electrolyzer technologies can be integrated to optimize green hydrogen production based on energy availability, market conditions and operational requirements. The companies said the work will examine potential applications for products including e-methanol and sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF).

The design study is expected to be completed later this year and will provide technical and commercial data to support future investment decisions. Sasol said it is evaluating how its existing industrial infrastructure could support its energy transition strategy while pursuing opportunities in lower-carbon fuels and chemicals.

"Green hydrogen will play a critical role in reshaping hard-to-abate industries and creating new pathways for sustainable growth. Through AI-powered energy infrastructure and innovative technologies across renewables, storage and green hydrogen, Envision is working with global partners like Sasol to pioneer future energy systems that are infinite, intelligent and inexpensive, accelerating industrial transformation and creating new opportunities for industries and communities worldwide," Kane Xu, SVP and president of International Product Line at Envision Energy, said in a statement.

"The design study with Envision is an important step in assessing how integrated renewables, energy storage and electrolyser technologies could support cost-competitive green hydrogen production at Sasolburg. By drawing on leading global expertise, we can evaluate how these technologies may contribute to future lower-carbon fuel and chemical value chains, while building on Sasol's existing industrial capabilities," added Danie Cronje, Sasol SVP: Business Building.

The announcement follows Sasol’s continued investment in lower-carbon and specialty chemicals initiatives. Earlier this year, Sasol approved a $69 million expansion of its advanced alumina production facility in Brunsbüttel, Germany, increasing capacity for specialty catalyst support materials while incorporating process improvements expected to reduce product carbon intensity.