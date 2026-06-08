Sasol Invests $69M to Expand Specialty Materials Output in Germany

Sasol International Chemicals, the chemicals business of Sasol headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, announced a €60 million ($69 million) investment at its Brunsbüttel, Germany site to expand advanced materials and specialty chemicals production capabilities.

The project will debottleneck and expand Sasol’s existing advanced alumina production assets in Brunsbüttel, strengthening the site’s role as a supplier of spherical alumina supports used in catalyst systems and other high-value industrial applications, according to the company.

Sasol said the expansion is intended to support customers requiring high-purity and ultra-high-purity aluminas for advanced catalyst and process technologies, while reinforcing supply continuity and technical support capabilities in specialty materials markets.

“This investment is about scaling and sharpening the capabilities that differentiate Sasol in advanced materials and specialty chemicals,” Stefan Maedje, head of Advanced Materials for Sasol’s International Chemicals business, said in a statement. “By expanding our advanced alumina production and enhancing process performance, we are reinforcing our role as a reliable, technology-driven partner for customers in critical applications where performance and continuity of supply are non-negotiable.”

The company said all required construction approvals have been secured and the project is moving into execution. Procurement activities are underway, with selection of a general contractor expected later this month. Beneficial operation is targeted around 2029.

According to Sasol, the project design incorporates energy optimization and process improvements that are expected to reduce product carbon footprint by up to 15% per metric ton compared to the current production baseline.

“This is a targeted, disciplined growth investment in an established advanced materials platform,” Maedje said in a statement. “It enhances our ability to support customers who require high-purity and ultra-high-purity aluminas and specialty materials for the next generation of catalyst and process technologies.”

The investment reflects continued selective expansion in specialty chemicals and advanced materials despite broader challenges facing Europe’s chemicals sector, according to the company.

The announcement follows additional sustainability-focused initiatives from Sasol. In February 2025, Sasol partnered with Anglo American and De Beers to pilot production of renewable diesel feedstocks in South Africa using oil-seed crops including Solaris and Moringa. The companies said the initiative was intended to evaluate the technical and commercial viability of establishing a local renewable fuels value chain using Sasol’s existing processing infrastructure.