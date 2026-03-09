Syensqo Secures Multi-Year Contract with Boeing for Composite, Adhesive Materials

Syensqo, a specialty materials company headquartered in Brussels, has been awarded a new multi-year contract by Boeing to supply advanced materials for commercial and defense programs, the company announced March 9.

According to the company, the agreement covers materials used in primary and secondary structures, interiors and surfacing applications, spanning advanced composites and structural adhesives.

Aerospace is Syensqo's largest end market, representing approximately 20% of its net sales. In a press statement, the company said the sector is a key driver of innovation, growth and long-term value creation.

According to Syensqo, the company’s lightweight composite materials and adhesives are designed to support aircraft efficiency and durability while helping reduce emissions through weight reduction.

“It is an honor to continue our partnership with Boeing and to supply advanced materials from our global manufacturing footprint in support of Boeing,” Rodrigo Elizondo, president, Syensqo Composite Materials, said in a statement. He added that the agreement reinforces the company’s position as a supplier to major aircraft manufacturers.

The agreement comes as Syensqo continues to expand its involvement in aviation-related technology projects.

The company is a technology partner in the Climate Impulse initiative, which aims to develop a green hydrogen-powered aircraft capable of completing a nine-day nonstop flight around the world.

Syensqo is serving as the project's main technology partner, supplying composite materials for major aircraft structures as well as ion-exchange polymer for the aircraft's fuel cell system. According to the company, the aircraft is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, followed by initial test flights.