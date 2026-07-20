Moeve Chemicals Completes Global Verification of Low Carbon Chemical Portfolio

Moeve Chemicals has completed verification of its global manufacturing network for the production of low-carbon chemicals, enabling all of its production sites to manufacture and supply products within its Low Carbon portfolio, the company announced.

The verification process was carried out by AENOR, the Spanish Association for Standardization and Certification, and is supported by Moeve Chemicals' proprietary in-house system for tracking and allocating renewable energy attributes across its operations. According to the company, the most recent verification milestones were completed at its facilities in Brazil and Shanghai.

Products included in the portfolio are NextLab Low Carbon, a lower-carbon version of linear alkylbenzene used as a raw material in biodegradable detergent production, and NextPhenol Low Carbon, a lower-carbon alternative for phenol and its derivatives used in resins, adhesives, automotive and construction applications. According to the company, both products are designed as drop-in alternatives that maintain the same quality and performance standards as conventional equivalents.

Alfredo López Carretero, global head of safety, energy and sustainability at Moeve Chemicals, said completing verification across the company's manufacturing network enables it to supply traceable lower-carbon products consistently from all production sites.

Moeve Chemicals is the chemicals business of Moeve, formerly known as Cepsa, the Spanish energy and petrochemical company that rebranded in late 2024 to reflect a strategic shift toward sustainable energy and chemicals. The company is executing an €8 billion investment strategy, more than 60% of which is directed toward sustainable businesses including green hydrogen, second-generation biofuels and sustainable chemical products. Chemical Processing covered the rebranding and strategic shift when it was announced in November 2024.