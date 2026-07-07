Ecovyst Completes $190M Acquisition of Ineos’ Calabrian Sulfur Business

Ecovyst, based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, announced June 30 that it has completed its $190 million acquisition of the Calabrian sulfur dioxide and related sulfur derivatives business from Ineos Enterprises.

According to the companies, Calabrian operates manufacturing facilities in Port Neches, Texas, and Timmins, Ontario, producing ultra-pure sulfur dioxide and related derivatives used in mining, water treatment and specialty chemical applications.

Ecovyst said the acquisition expands its sulfur solutions portfolio beyond virgin and regenerated sulfuric acid into sulfur dioxide and related derivatives. The addition reportedly broadens its presence in mining and water treatment while adding exposure to food processing and pharmaceutical applications.

"The completion of the Calabrian acquisition marks an important step in expanding Ecovyst's capabilities beyond sulfuric acid into sulfur dioxide and related derivatives," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's CEO, in a statement. "This transaction expands our platform of leading sulfur solutions by diversifying our product portfolio, enhancing our participation in attractive end use applications, and supporting our strategies focused on driving higher-value growth for the benefit of our stockholders."

Ineos first announced plans to divest the business in May 2026. Ashley Reed, chairman of Ineos Enterprises, said in a statement the company had invested in improving Calabrian's safety, operational performance and financial results during the past decade and described the sale as part of its ongoing portfolio management strategy.

The acquisition builds on Ecovyst's recent expansion of its sulfuric acid network. In 2025, the company acquired sulfuric acid production assets from Cornerstone Chemical Company in Waggaman, Louisiana, adding capacity to its Gulf Coast Ecoservices business. According to Ecovyst, the site strengthens operational flexibility by complementing its nearby Baton Rouge facility and expands its ability to serve both virgin sulfuric acid and regeneration customers.