    Orange metal storage tanks with sulfuric acid and its formula on tank

    Ecovyst to Expand Sulfuric Acid Capacity with Acquisition

    April 14, 2025
    The acquisition of Cornerstone Chemical Company assets in Louisiana will add capacity to Ecovyst’s Gulf Coast sulfuric acid network.

    Ecovyst, a provider of specialty catalysts and sulfuric acid services, has agreed to acquire the sulfuric acid production assets of Cornerstone Chemical Company in Waggaman, Louisiana.

    Based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Ecovyst said in a press statement the acquisition will expand the company’s ability to serve both virgin sulfuric acid and regeneration customers in the Gulf Coast region. The Waggaman site’s proximity to the company’s Baton Rouge facility is expected to enhance operational flexibility and strengthen the company’s plant network.

    Ecovyst plans to integrate the acquired assets into its Ecoservices business. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

