Ecovyst to Expand Sulfuric Acid Capacity with Acquisition

Ecovyst, a provider of specialty catalysts and sulfuric acid services, has agreed to acquire the sulfuric acid production assets of Cornerstone Chemical Company in Waggaman, Louisiana.

Based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Ecovyst said in a press statement the acquisition will expand the company’s ability to serve both virgin sulfuric acid and regeneration customers in the Gulf Coast region. The Waggaman site’s proximity to the company’s Baton Rouge facility is expected to enhance operational flexibility and strengthen the company’s plant network.

Ecovyst plans to integrate the acquired assets into its Ecoservices business. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.