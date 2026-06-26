Chemours Reaches Settlement with EPA Over PFAS Discharge Claims

The Chemours Company, a Wilmington, Delaware-based chemical manufacturer, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to resolve claims related to PFAS discharges and environmental compliance issues at three operating sites.

Under the settlement, Chemours will pay $22.5 million in civil penalties to the EPA and WVDEP over three years and fund an additional $90 million in mitigation projects over 15 years, according to the company. The projects are intended to reduce PFAS emissions and support existing off-site drinking water programs.

The settlement covers claims related to PFAS discharges and other alleged non-compliance actions primarily involving Chemours’ Washington Works facility in West Virginia, Fayetteville Works facility in North Carolina and Chambers Works facility in New Jersey. The agreement also includes certain environmental claims brought by the state of West Virginia.

Chemours said the settlement recognizes operational improvements and remediation efforts already underway at its facilities and establishes additional actions to address future emissions and compliance requirements.

The company said mitigation activities will include expansion of existing off-site drinking water programs in West Virginia, Ohio and New Jersey. Chemours expects the expanded programs to increase its existing environmental reserves.

The agreement follows recent regulatory and legal developments involving PFAS oversight. Last week, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of Chemours in a case involving its Washington Works facility, overturning a preliminary injunction related to PFAS discharge claims. The ruling followed ongoing discussions around federal PFAS regulations and enforcement requirements.

Chemours said the settlement provides additional clarity around future compliance obligations while supporting continued manufacturing operations and environmental improvement efforts.