Dow Expands Specialty Silicones Capacity With $100M Investment Program

Dow, headquartered in Midland, Michigan, is advancing approximately $100 million in investments through 2027 to expand its global specialty silicones manufacturing and innovation capabilities.

According to Dow, the investments are intended to increase product availability, improve supply chain resilience and accelerate development of specialty silicone materials for applications including mobility systems, electronics, semiconductor packaging, thermal management and medical products.

The projects include liquid silicone rubber manufacturing expansions at facilities in Carrollton, Kentucky, and Zhangjiagang, China, which are expected to come online in 2027. The company is also expanding engineered silicone materials production capabilities in Songjiang, China, and Fukui, Japan, with additional expansions planned in Auburn, Michigan, and Zhangjiagang.

Dow also expanded its Cooling Science Labs in Shanghai, China, and Midland, Michigan, to support development and scale-up of thermal management solutions.

“These investments underscore Dow’s focus on scaling specialty silicones materials and bringing innovation closer and faster to our customers,” said Brendy Lange, president of Performance Materials & Coatings, in a press statement. “By expanding manufacturing and innovation capabilities in these strategic regions, we are investing to meet increasing consumer demand, strengthening our global supply chain capabilities, and enabling customers to move faster from innovation to commercialization.”

According to Dow, the investment program completes specialty silicones projects previously announced during its 2024 Investor Day event, with project timing adjusted based on market demand and affordability factors.

Additional Dow Manufacturing and Sustainability Initiatives

The specialty silicones expansion follows several recent Dow initiatives focused on lower-carbon products, energy infrastructure and thermal management. In June 2026, Dow and Univar Solutions expanded a distribution agreement for lower-carbon chemical products and product carbon footprint data to help customers address Scope 3 emissions goals.

In May, Dow and X-energy advanced plans for the proposed Long Mott Generating Station in Seadrift, Texas, an advanced nuclear project designed to support Dow’s industrial operations. Dow also launched its Coolant Care Network to support data center liquid cooling applications using Dow heat transfer fluids.