Dow, Univar expand distribution agreement for low-carbon chemical products

Dow and specialty chemicals producer Univar Solutions signed a long-term distribution agreement on June 1 to expand global access to Dow’s Decarbia low-carbon product portfolio and associated product carbon footprint (PCF) certificates.

The agreement covers multiple markets including food, pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care, home care and industrial applications. According to the companies, the arrangement is intended to help customers address Scope 3 emissions reduction goals by increasing availability of lower-carbon chemical products through Univar Solutions’ distribution network.

Dow said the product carbon footprints are calculated using its Carbon Footprint Ledger methodology, which aligns with ISO 14067 and Greenhouse Gas Protocol product standards.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the agreement.

Brendy Lange, president of Dow’s Performance Materials & Coatings business, said the partnership is intended to scale access to lower-carbon materials while supporting broader value chain decarbonization efforts.

David Jukes, president and CEO of Univar Solutions, said the agreement expands the distributor’s portfolio of lower-carbon and sustainability-focused chemical products.

The announcement follows several recent Dow manufacturing and infrastructure initiatives tied to energy supply and thermal management technologies.

In May, Dow and X-energy advanced plans for the proposed Long Mott Generating Station in Seadrift, Texas, after the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission completed an environmental assessment for the project. The small modular nuclear reactor facility could become the first grid-scale advanced nuclear reactor serving an industrial site in North America.

Dow also launched its Coolant Care Network, a service program supporting liquid cooling systems for data centers using Dow heat transfer fluids. The company said the effort responds to increasing cooling demand tied to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure growth.