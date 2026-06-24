Univar Solutions Reports Sustainability Progress, Sets 2030 Operational Goals

Univar Solutions, a specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor based in Downers Grove, Illinois, released its 2025 sustainability report and outlined its next phase of sustainability goals through its 2030 “Growth Through Purpose” strategy.

According to Univar Solutions, the company achieved a 32% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, exceeding its 20% target, and reduced water waste by 30% compared with its baseline. The company also reported that more than 89% of direct supplier spend has been assessed through supply chain sustainability engagement efforts.

The company’s 2030 strategy focuses on improving operational efficiency, managing risks across its supply chain and supporting customers with sustainability-focused chemical solutions.

Univar Solutions said its 2030 environmental goals include reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 43% from a 2019 baseline, reducing operational hazardous waste intensity by 20%, improving water management and reducing chemical releases.

Additional goals include expanding sustainable products and services, strengthening supplier engagement and supporting customers’ sustainability initiatives.

“These results underscore how sustainability continues to mature as a core enabler of operational efficiency, risk management, and customer partnerships across our business,” said Alexa Colin, chief legal and administrative officer and executive sustainability lead at Univar Solutions, in a press statement.

The company also reported goals related to workplace safety, inclusion and community engagement, including a target Total Case Incident Rate of 0.38 or lower and 45,000 employee volunteer hours by 2030.

Low-Carbon Chemical Distribution Agreement

The sustainability report follows a recent agreement between Univar Solutions and Dow to expand access to lower-carbon chemical products and product carbon footprint data.

In June 2026, Dow and Univar Solutions announced a long-term distribution agreement covering Dow’s Decarbia low-carbon product portfolio and associated product carbon footprint certificates. According to the companies, the agreement is intended to help manufacturers address Scope 3 emissions reduction goals by increasing access to lower-carbon chemical products through Univar Solutions’ distribution network.

The companies said the product carbon footprints are calculated using Dow’s Carbon Footprint Ledger methodology, which aligns with ISO 14067 and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Product Standard.