Covestro Launches Major Energy Efficiency Project at Germany Site

The steam compressor is expected to reduce the Dormagen site’s energy consumption by 2% per year and cut more than 40,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
May 13, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
©Covestro
The TDI production chain at the Dormagen site ©Covestro

Covestro, headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, announced plans to install a new steam compressor at its Dormagen, Germany site in what the company describes as its largest energy efficiency investment to date. The project involves a low-double-digit-million-euro investment, with construction scheduled to begin later this year and the compressor expected to go into operation in mid-2027.

According to the company, the compressor operates on a heat pump principle, capturing waste steam generated during the production of toluene diisocyanate (TDI) — a component used in flexible polyurethane foam — and raising it to a higher temperature and pressure level suitable for reuse in other production processes.

Covestro said the project is expected to save a low three-digit gigawatt-hour volume of energy per year and reduce CO2 emissions by more than 40,000 tons annually, representing a 2% reduction in the company's total energy consumption in Germany compared to 2025 levels.

"Energy efficiency is a key lever for transforming our production towards climate neutrality and a circular economy," Covestro CTO Thorsten Dreier said in a statement. "That's why we're using every opportunity to make our production even more energy-efficient with modern, innovative process technologies."

According to the company, the Dormagen compressor project follows the installation of an energy-efficient reactor at the plant last year. Covestro said it reduced overall energy consumption by approximately 40% between 2005 and 2022 and is targeting a 20% reduction in energy consumption per ton of product produced by 2030 compared to 2020 levels.

The Dormagen announcement follows a capacity expansion earlier this year at Covestro's TDI production facility in Shanghai, China, where a debottlenecking project increased annual output from 310,000 to 370,000 metric tons. According to the company, the project optimized existing production processes and infrastructure rather than adding new production lines.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Human Factors Engineering: Designing Systems Around Our Limitations
Could vs. Should: What 'Jurassic Park' Can Teach Us About Process Safety
How Pilot Operated Relief Valves Work
Sponsored
Discover the Strength of Model 7A00 Valves
Sponsored