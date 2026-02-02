Covestro Expands TDI production Capacity in China

Germany-based materials maker Covestro said it has completed a debottlenecking project at its toluene diisocyanate production facility in Shanghai, China, increasing annual capacity at the site from 310,000 to 370,000 metric tons.

According to the company, the expansion at the Covestro Integrated Site Shanghai was completed on schedule and is intended to address rising customer demand for the isocyanate used primarily in flexible polyurethane foams for furniture, mattresses and automotive seating applications.

The project focused on optimizing existing production processes and infrastructure rather than adding new production lines, resulting in increased output using current assets, the company said. The approach is expected to improve supply reliability for customers across the Asia Pacific region.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers’ growth in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and the broader region,” said Xiaobin Zhong, head of performance materials sales for the region, in a company statement. He added that the capacity increase is intended to ensure reliable supply as demand continues to grow.

Covestro said the expansion also strengthens its global production network for the material, which includes large-scale facilities in Germany and Texas, allowing the company to supply customers across multiple regions.