DuPont Expands AI Lab Strategy, Reports Sustainability Progress

DuPont announced a collaboration with Uncountable, an AI platform for end-to-end product development, to scale digital lab capabilities across its R&D organization, while also reporting progress on emissions reductions and new sustainability targets in its 2026 Sustainability Report.

The Uncountable collaboration is focused on standardizing experimental data and improving how the company designs, tests and optimizes formulations. DuPont said the effort is part of its broader “AI-ready labs” initiative aimed at improving R&D productivity and accelerating the transition from experimentation to commercial application.

“High-quality, structured data is critical to achieving innovation excellence at scale—enabling advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI to accelerate delivery of solutions to our customers,” Marty DeGroot, DuPont's chief technology officer, said in a statement.

Separately, the company reported progress toward its climate goals, including a 76% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from a 2019 baseline and a 66% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from a 2020 baseline. DuPont said it remains on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The report also noted that about 50% of the company’s electricity consumption is sourced from renewables, including full renewable electricity use across its European manufacturing operations. In addition, 78% of sites have implemented resource-efficiency programs, and 88% reported zero recordable injuries or illnesses, according to the company.

DuPont said more than 35% of its revenue is now generated from products introduced in the past five years, with nearly 80% of its innovation portfolio expected to deliver sustainability-related benefits.

The company also introduced a new set of 2035 goals focused on sustainable innovation, operations and value chain engagement. The report was developed using frameworks including the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the company said.

“We’re encouraged by the momentum we’re building, and the role sustainability plays in supporting durable, profitable growth,” Scott Collick, chief sustainability officer at DuPont, said in a statement.