CSB to Investigate Fatal Chemical Release at West Virginia Catalyst Refining Facility

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board announced April 23 it is opening an investigation into a fatal chemical release that occurred the previous day at the Catalyst Refiners, Inc. facility in Nitro, West Virginia, which resulted in two worker fatalities and injured several others.

Catalyst Refiners conducts silver and ethylene oxide catalyst refining operations and is owned by the Ames Goldsmith Corporation.

According to initial information from the CSB, the incident occurred during the cleaning and decommissioning of equipment at the facility when nitric acid and another substance were reportedly mixed, generating and releasing toxic hydrogen sulfide gas inside a building where numerous employees were present. In addition to the two fatalities, more than 30 people sought medical care, including one reported to be in critical condition. A shelter-in-place order was also issued for the surrounding community.

"We are opening an investigation into this tragic incident to determine how it happened and identify ways to help prevent something like this from happening again," said CSB Chairperson Steve Owens.

The investigation follows recent safety-related activity by the CSB. In March, the agency issued a Safety Spotlight recognizing the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers for voluntarily implementing safety guidance for fluid catalytic cracking units stemming from the CSB's investigation into the 2018 Husky Energy refinery explosion in Superior, Wisconsin. That initiative included 18 in-person workshops reaching more than 700 participants from 76 refineries across the U.S. and Canada.