CSB Recognizes AFPM Voluntary Safety Initiative Tied to Refinery Explosion

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board recognized the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) in a “Safety Spotlight” for voluntarily implementing a safety recommendation stemming from the agency's investigation into the 2018 explosion and fire at the Husky Energy refinery in Superior, Wisconsin.

The incident occurred during a shutdown of the refinery's fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit, when a flammable mixture of hydrocarbons and air ignited due to failed safeguards. According to the CSB, the incident injured 36 workers and caused more than $550 million in damage.

The CSB's original recommendation called on the American Petroleum Institute (API) to develop safety guidance for FCC units. AFPM, though not the intended recipient, launched its own initiative that included 18 in-person safety workshops reaching more than 700 participants from 76 refineries in the U.S. and Canada, as well as a publicly available FCC process safety webpage with checklists, bulletins and guidance incorporating lessons from both the Husky incident and the 2015 ExxonMobil Torrance refinery incident. The CSB determined that AFPM's actions fulfilled the original recommendation.

"AFPM voluntarily stepped up and delivered real tools to help prevent future FCC-related incidents. This is a clear example of industry safety leadership in action," said CSB Chairperson Steve Owens.

The agency said its Safety Spotlight program highlights organizations that take voluntary action to advance process safety beyond compliance requirements.

The AFPM recognition follows other recent actions taken in response to CSB recommendations. In November 2025, St. Louis implemented updates to its Mechanical Code requiring in-service inspections of boilers and pressure vessels to be conducted in accordance with the National Board Inspection Code, following CSB recommendations stemming from a 2017 explosion at the Loy-Lange Box Company that resulted in four fatalities.