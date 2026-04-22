Ineos Inovyn to Sell Italy Chlor-Alkali Operations to Esseco Industrial

Ineos Inovyn, European producer of chlorvinyls and specialty PVC, said on April 21 that it has agreed to sell its shares in INOVYN Produzione Italia SpA, which operates chlor-alkali production sites in Rosignano and Tavazzano, Italy, to Esseco Industrial.
According to the company, the Rosignano site produces caustic soda and chlorine and is the largest chlor-alkali plant in Italy, while the Tavazzano site produces sodium hypochlorite. The facilities supply chemicals used across sectors including water treatment, energy, pharmaceuticals and construction.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2026. Ineos Inovyn said it will continue operating the sites until completion, with no changes to customer or supplier agreements during the transition.
The company added that research and development activities based in Rosignano will remain with Ineos Inovyn and will be separated from the transaction.
Esseco Industrial, part of the Esseco Group, operates multiple production sites and chlor-alkali facilities in Italy and other regions, according to the announcement.
The divestment follows other investments by Ineos late last year, including a £150 million (about $190 million) program to upgrade operations at its Grangemouth, Scotland, site. According to the company, that investment is focused on improving reliability, energy efficiency and emissions performance across production units.
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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