Ineos Inovyn to Sell Italy Chlor-Alkali Operations to Esseco Industrial

According to the company, the Rosignano site produces caustic soda and chlorine and is the largest chlor-alkali plant in Italy, while the Tavazzano site produces sodium hypochlorite. The facilities supply chemicals used across sectors including water treatment, energy, pharmaceuticals and construction.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2026. Ineos Inovyn said it will continue operating the sites until completion, with no changes to customer or supplier agreements during the transition.

The company added that research and development activities based in Rosignano will remain with Ineos Inovyn and will be separated from the transaction.

Esseco Industrial, part of the Esseco Group, operates multiple production sites and chlor-alkali facilities in Italy and other regions, according to the announcement.