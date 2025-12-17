Ineos to Invest $190M to Upgrade Operations at UK Site

Ineos announced it will invest £150 million (about $190 million) to upgrade production units and infrastructure at its Grangemouth manufacturing site in Scotland, a move the company said is intended to support long-term operations, improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

According to the company, the investment program will focus on upgrading key production assets, improving site-wide energy performance and enhancing the overall competitiveness of the complex.

Ineos said the Grangemouth site supplies raw materials used across multiple manufacturing value chains, including packaging, construction materials, automotive components and pharmaceutical and medical products. The company said the investment is expected to maintain site operations and support more than 500 direct jobs.

The company described the program as part of a broader strategy to modernize existing assets and improve operational efficiency across its industrial portfolio. According to the announcement, the upgrades are designed to enhance reliability while reducing emissions intensity through the use of more efficient equipment and processes.

Earlier this year, Ineos announced a series of operational changes across its European footprint. According to the company, this included plans to close two production units at its Rheinberg site in Germany, as well as the permanent shutdown of its Gladbeck phenol and acetone facility, citing high energy costs and carbon-related expenses. Ineos also closed its synthetic ethanol plant at Grangemouth in January as part of broader efforts to address cost competitiveness across its manufacturing network.

Ineos said the Grangemouth investment reflects its continued focus on maintaining and upgrading selected strategic assets while managing structural cost pressures affecting chemical manufacturing in Europe.