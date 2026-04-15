Cashco Acquires UK-Based 3B Controls to Expand Tank Safety Portfolio

Cashco, a provider of pressure management solutions headquartered in Ellsworth, Kansas, has acquired 3B Controls, a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of specialized storage tank safety equipment. Cashco is a portfolio company of May River Capital.

According to an emailed press statement, the acquisition expands its product coverage across pressure and vacuum relief, flame arresting and gas blanketing, and adds a production and service facility in Widnes, England to support customers in the UK, Europe and broader international markets.

3B Controls manufactures pressure and vacuum relief valves, breather valves, emergency relief products and biogas equipment, and provides inspection, spare parts and after-sales services. The company serves customers in the chemical, petrochemical and biogas sectors through direct sales and distributor, representative and engineering, procurement and construction firm channels.

According to Clint Rogers, president of Cashco, the combined product line will span materials including aluminum, carbon steel, stainless steel, Hastelloy, fiberglass-reinforced plastic, polypropylene, PVDF and specialty coating systems. The technology portfolio includes weight-loaded, spring-loaded and pilot-operated vents, as well as options such as steam jackets and integrated limit switches.

May River Capital acquired Cashco in November 2024 as part of its focus on industrial businesses serving oil and gas, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals and other processing industries.