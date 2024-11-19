The Business Side: Flow Control Acquisition, Carbon Capture Commercialization and Leadership Promotion

May River Capital Acquires Cashco

Cashco, a provider of pressure management solutions such as regulators, control valves and tank safety equipment, has been acquired by May River Capital, a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on helping high-caliber industrial businesses grow and prosper.

Founded in 1920, Cashco provides efficiency- and safety-focused flow control products. The company is headquartered in Ellsworth, Kansas, with operations in Houston, Texas, and outside Berlin, Germany. Its products can be found in oil and gas, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, semiconductor, alternative fuels and other processing industries.

The company’s president, Clint Rogers, and his leadership team will continue to lead the organization in their current roles.

Rahul Deshmukh, May River’s operating executive, will transition to CEO and executive chairman of Cashco.