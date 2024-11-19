  • Newsletters
    News displayed on smart phone
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    The Business Side: Flow Control Acquisition, Carbon Capture Commercialization and Leadership Promotion

    Nov. 19, 2024
    Private equity firm acquires flow control maker Cashco, Carbon Clean ramps up its commercialization with supply chain agreement, and Motion Industries announces an executive promotion.

    In business news, May River Capital has acquired Cashco, a company specializing in pressure management solutions for various processing industries. In carbon capture news, Carbon Clean has partnered with Julius Montz to advance the commercialization of its CycloneCC technology, enhancing CO2 absorption. Additionally, Motion Industries has promoted Eric Gonzalez to senior vice president, overseeing business development across Mexico and Canada. Read more on these developments below.

    cashco logo

    May River Capital Acquires Cashco 

    Cashco, a provider of pressure management solutions such as regulators, control valves and tank safety equipment, has been acquired by May River Capital, a Midwest-based private equity firm focused on helping high-caliber industrial businesses grow and prosper.

    Founded in 1920, Cashco provides efficiency- and safety-focused flow control products. The company is headquartered in Ellsworth, Kansas, with operations in Houston, Texas, and outside Berlin, Germany. Its products can be found in oil and gas, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, semiconductor, alternative fuels and other processing industries.  

    The company’s president, Clint Rogers, and his leadership team will continue to lead the organization in their current roles.

    Rahul Deshmukh, May River’s operating executive, will transition to CEO and executive chairman of Cashco. 

    CycloneCC C1 series absorber with Montz packing technology sitting within Carbon Clean's rotating packed bed (RPB).
    Carbon Clean Continues Commercialization Efforts 

    Carbon Clean, a provider of carbon capture solutions, announced a strategic supplier framework agreement with Julius Montz (Montz), a German company fully owned by global engineering company Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). Carbon Clean said in a press statement its end-to-end supply chain for manufacturing modular carbon capture technology, called CycloneCC, is now in place, marking a significant step towards the product’s full commercialization.

    Under the agreement, Montz will ensure a supply chain for the packing technology of the rotating packed beds (RPBs) in Carbon Clean’s modular unit. This patented metal packing, manufactured by Montz, sits within the RPB. The centrifugal force generated by the RPB intensifies the absorption of emitted CO2, amplifying the performance of Carbon Clean’s APBS-CDRMax solvent and the metal packing. 

    Montz will also work with Carbon Clean’s R&D team to further optimize designs to meet market needs. In addition, Carbon Clean will have access to several KES internal capabilities globally to continue exploring possibilities for commercializing and scaling its carbon capture technology.

    Motion Industries
    Eric Gonzalez, senior vice president of Mexico, Canada, Industry Segments and Business Development, Motion Industries
    Motion Industries Announces Leadership Promotion

    Motion Industries, Inc., a provider of industrial technology solutions, has promoted Eric Gonzalez to senior vice president of Mexico, Canada, Industry Segments and Business Development, effective immediately.

    Gonzalez has been with the company 26 years, most recently serving as group vice president for the Southwest Group and Mexico. He began as a corporate trainee and has held positions as an outside sales representative, branch manager, fluid power specialist, automation specialist, various corporate accounts roles and field leadership. 

    In his new role, Gonzalez will lead Motion’s businesses in Mexico and Canada while establishing new North American teams focused on industry segments and business development.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

