eChem Expo Announces 2026 Conference Program for Process Industry Professionals

eChem Expo 2026 has announced the full conference program for this year’s event, scheduled for April 8–9 at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

The conference is designed for plant leaders, engineers and operations teams. It will include expert-led sessions on operational performance, reliability and workforce development in processing and manufacturing facilities.

The program includes more than 20 hours of accredited education delivered by industry professionals from companies including Mettler-Toledo, KOCH, Protego, IndexAR Solutions, Hargrove and Endress+Hauser.

The program will provide practical insights and peer-to-peer learning opportunities for plant teams navigating evolving operational demands, said conference director Damon Bryan Shackelford in a press statement.

The conference agenda includes eight technical tracks aligned with plant priorities. First-day sessions will focus on capital effectiveness, operational excellence, industrial artificial intelligence and workforce development. Second-day tracks will cover environmental health and safety compliance, instrumentation for process reliability, accelerating turnarounds and novel equipment design.



Engineering and technical professionals attending the conference will be able to earn professional development hours and American Petroleum Institute-accredited education while participating in the sessions.



The event also includes a solutions marketplace with nearly 150 exhibitors displaying technologies, equipment and services designed to support plant performance, reliability and safety.



Pre-conference activities on April 7 include a perimeter tour of the Eastman Chemical Company facility in Kingsport and the ISA Golf Tournament. Additional networking opportunities will include scheduled receptions and an off-site bar crawl in downtown Kingsport.

Chemical Processing’s award-winning Executive Editor Jonathan Katz will also attend the event and report on key discussions and technology developments from the conference.



Chemical Processing’s parent company, EndeavorB2B, acquired the eChemExpo Solutions Marketplace & Technology Innovations Conference from EcoChem Strategies in August 2025. Launched in October 2000 in conjunction with Eastman Chemical Company, the expo is a biennial event.



More information about the conference program and registration is available on the event website.