EndeavorB2B Acquires eChemExpo

Chemical Processing’s parent company, EndeavorB2B, has acquired the eChemExpo Solutions Marketplace & Technology Innovations Conference from EcoChem Strategies.

eChemExpo, launched in October 2000 in conjunction with Eastman Chemical Company, is a biennial event. The next conference will take place in April 2026.

"Endeavor is thrilled to welcome eChemExpo to our family, expanding our offerings in the processing vertical to include this dynamic event,” said Chris Ferrell, CEO of EndeavorB2B. “The Expo, with nearly a quarter-century of solid regional performance, has shown remarkable growth in recent years. Its market research-centered approach to identifying real purchasing needs provides a unique value proposition for both attendees and exhibitors.”

The 2024 expo addressed several challenges, including decarbonization and asset integrity, the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and workforce dynamics.

"EndeavorB2B has always been our preferred choice for acquisition partner,” said Peter J. Knox, founder of eChemExpo and EcoChem Strategies. “Their impressive suite of trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions complements the Expo perfectly. We are confident that EndeavorB2B will continue to pursue our market-centered development process, a hallmark of eChemExpo that assures the event’s continued relevance in an ever-changing marketplace."