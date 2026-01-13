Arkema Starts Up Transparent Polyamide Production Unit in Singapore

Specialty chemicals maker Arkema said its new transparent polyamide production unit at the company’s Singapore manufacturing platform is now fully operational, expanding regional capacity for specialty polymer production. According to the announcement, the startup gives Arkema the largest transparent polyamide production capacity in Asia and triples its global output for these materials.

The project represents an investment of about $20 million and was announced in July 2025 as part of Arkema’s specialty materials growth strategy. The company said the unit was designed to support reliable operations and increased supply for markets including electronics, industrial filtration, healthcare devices and consumer applications.

Arkema said the expansion strengthens its strategy of manufacturing specialty materials closer to customers in Asia to improve supply chain resilience and responsiveness. The Singapore site is positioned as a core production hub supporting regional demand growth.

The transparent polyamides produced at the site offer a combination of lightweight properties, flexibility, chemical resistance and optical clarity, according to the company. Arkema said the materials are recyclable through its internal recycling program and include grades with bio-based carbon content.

The Singapore startup follows other recent Arkema activity in advanced materials, including a strategic collaboration with lithium-ion battery separator manufacturer Semcorp. According to the companies, that partnership is focused on developing next-generation battery separators for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronics, using Arkema’s polymer materials expertise.