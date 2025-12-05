Arkema, Semcorp Team Up to Advance Lithium-Ion Battery Separators

Specialty chemicals maker Arkema, and Semcorp, a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery separators, have signed an agreement to establish a strategic partnership focused on advancing battery separator technologies.

Under the partnership, Arkema will provide technical expertise and material solutions, including PVDF fluoropolymers and acrylic-based products, to reportedly enhance the performance and safety of Semcorp’s separators.

The companies said the collaboration also targets joint development of next-generation separators for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronics. According to the announcement, separators are essential for battery safety and efficiency, preventing short circuits while enabling ionic transport, thermal stability and longer battery lifespan.

“Building on Arkema’s legacy in advanced materials for battery technologies, this strategic collaboration with Semcorp is essential to driving technological breakthroughs and securing long-term leadership in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Arkema CEO Thierry Le Hénaff in a statement.

Tony Xiaohua Li, CEO of Semcorp, added, “As a core component for battery safety and energy efficiency, technological advancement in separators is key to the development of the new energy industry. Arkema’s high-end materials complement our separator manufacturing expertise, providing a solid foundation for innovation and supporting the expansion of high-performance separators into global markets.”

The agreement reportedly represents a step forward in strengthening the global battery ecosystem, with both companies emphasizing operational collaboration, materials innovation and the development of safer, more efficient lithium-ion batteries to support clean transportation and energy storage solutions worldwide.