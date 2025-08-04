Chemours, DuPont and Corteva Agree to $875M PFAS Settlement with New Jersey

Chemours, DuPont de Nemours and Corteva have reached a proposed $875 million settlement with the State of New Jersey to resolve environmental and other claims related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), according to a joint announcement by the companies.

The agreement addresses legacy contamination claims at four current and former sites — Chambers Works, Parlin, Pompton Lakes and Repauno — as well as alleged statewide PFAS pollution, including from aqueous film forming foam (AFFF).

Payments totaling $875 million will be made over a 25-year period starting no earlier than January 1, 2026, following final court approval of the proposed Judicial Consent Order (JCO). The present value of the settlement is approximately $500 million, the companies said. Chemours will pay 50% of the total, DuPont 35.5% and Corteva 14.5%, based on a 2021 cost-sharing agreement.

The settlement also includes funding mechanisms for future remediation, including a Remediation Funding Source and a capped $475 million Reserve Fund, both backed by surety bonds or similar instruments. These funds are intended to ensure financial resources for long-term environmental obligations without requiring immediate cash payments beyond the costs of maintaining the bonds.

Additionally, DuPont and Corteva will purchase for $150 million Chemours’ rights to certain PFAS-related insurance proceeds. Chemours will receive a share of future recoveries once DuPont and Corteva have recouped their investment plus a fee.

The settlement follows a separate agreement in May between 3M and the State of New Jersey to resolve PFAS contamination claims for up to $450 million. That settlement covered alleged damage to natural resources and public drinking water supplies across the state.

The JCO remains subject to public comment and final approval by the court.