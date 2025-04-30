Synthomer, Henkel Partner to Cut Carbon Emissions

Synthomer, a supplier of specialized polymers and ingredients, has entered into a strategic supply agreement with adhesives manufacturer Henkel to support carbon emission reductions in Henkel’s hot melt adhesives operations for the European, Indian, Middle Eastern and African markets.

According to an April 29 press statement, the partnership incorporates Synthomer’s CLIMA-designated materials into Henkel’s TECHNOMELT hot melt adhesives. These materials are manufactured using renewable electricity, biogas and optimized processes, reportedly resulting in a product carbon footprint that is at least 20% lower from cradle to gate.

The reductions are measured using Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) methodology in line with ISO14067 and Together for Sustainability guidelines, with validation by TÜV SÜD, said the two companies.

The companies jointly developed a framework to directly connect renewable energy use with specific adhesive products. According to Henkel, this enables measurable reductions in Scope 3 emissions without compromising performance.

Henkel said it aims to reduce absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2045. Synthomer, for its part, is targeting a 47% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline.