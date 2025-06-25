3M Names Finalists for 2025 Young Scientist Challenge

3M announced June 25 the top 10 national finalists for the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge, an annual STEM competition for U.S. students in grades 5-8. The company made the announcement in partnership with Discovery Education, Charlotte, North Carolina.

This year’s finalists were selected for their creative proposals to solve real-world problems using science and technology, said the company in a press statement. Entries addressed challenges in areas such as robotics, climate technology, home improvement and safety and were evaluated by judges from both 3M and the education sector.

Each finalist will now participate in a summer mentorship program with a 3M scientist, who will help refine their proposed innovation. From October 13–14, finalists will gather at 3M’s Innovation Center in St. Paul to present their completed projects as part of a final round of competition.

The winning student will be awarded $25,000, a destination trip and the title of "America’s Top Young Scientist."

The top 10 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists are as follows:

Shrey Arora, Collierville, Tennessee

Divyam Desai, Frisco, Texas

Kiyara Gunawardena, Temecula, California

Isha Marla, Portland, Oregon

Reanna Patel, Princeton, New Jersey

Sheyna Patel, Longwood, Florida

Anirudh Rao, Lone Tree, Colorado

Aniket Sarkar, Sarasota, Florida

Amaira Srivastava, Gilbert, Arizona

Kevin Tang, Hacienda Heights, California

To learn more about the finalists and the competition, visit YoungScientistLab.com.