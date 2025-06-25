    • 3M
    3M Young Scientist Challange Top 10 Finalists

    3M Names Finalists for 2025 Young Scientist Challenge

    June 25, 2025
    Finalists will work with 3M scientists to refine STEM-based innovations ahead of an October competition at 3M headquarters in Minnesota.

    Source 3M

    3M announced June 25 the top 10 national finalists for the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge, an annual STEM competition for U.S. students in grades 5-8. The company made the announcement in partnership with Discovery Education, Charlotte, North Carolina.

    This year’s finalists were selected for their creative proposals to solve real-world problems using science and technology, said the company in a press statement. Entries addressed challenges in areas such as robotics, climate technology, home improvement and safety and were evaluated by judges from both 3M and the education sector.

    Each finalist will now participate in a summer mentorship program with a 3M scientist, who will help refine their proposed innovation. From October 13–14, finalists will gather at 3M’s Innovation Center in St. Paul to present their completed projects as part of a final round of competition.

    The winning student will be awarded $25,000, a destination trip and the title of "America’s Top Young Scientist."

    The top 10 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists are as follows:

    • Shrey Arora, Collierville, Tennessee
    • Divyam Desai, Frisco, Texas
    • Kiyara Gunawardena, Temecula, California
    • Isha Marla, Portland, Oregon
    • Reanna Patel, Princeton, New Jersey
    • Sheyna Patel, Longwood, Florida
    • Anirudh Rao, Lone Tree, Colorado
    • Aniket Sarkar, Sarasota, Florida
    • Amaira Srivastava, Gilbert, Arizona
    • Kevin Tang, Hacienda Heights, California

    To learn more about the finalists and the competition, visit YoungScientistLab.com.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.
    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...
    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.
    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.