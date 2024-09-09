Celanese Appoints Bruce Chinn to Board Post

Celanese Corp. elected former Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. CEO Bruce Chinn to its board of directors.

Chinn will officially join the board on Sept. 15.

Before leading Chevron Phillips Chemical, Chinn held several operations and business roles at Chevron Corp.

In February, Chevron Phillips Chemical announced Steve Prusak would take over as CEO for Chinn, who retired after 40 years.

Chinn began his career at DuPont in 1978, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in manufacturing, technical, commercial and business leadership at the U.S. and international level. He also serves as a board member for Waste Management Inc. and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers Foundation board of trustees.

Chinn will stand for re-election at the 2025 annual shareholders meeting.