Chevron Phillips Chemical Names New CEO

Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) announced Steve Prusak as the new president and CEO, effective March 1, 2024, succeeding Bruce Chinn, who retires after 40 years. Prusak currently oversees the company’s strategy function and research and technology department. He also holds responsibility for the projects organization currently constructing two world-scale facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Qatar.

“I’d like to congratulate Bruce on a tremendous career. Under his leadership, CPChem has delivered on its strategic objectives to grow the business and establish targets to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations,” said Mitra Kashanchi, president of Chevron Chemicals and CPChem board member, in a Feb. 8 press release. “With projects like Ras Laffan Petrochemicals in Qatar and Golden Triangle Polymers in Texas underway, Steve’s extensive background in project execution and his commitment to operational excellence position him well to continue CPChem’s growth and to deliver strategic value.”