    1. Industry News

    Arkema's China Site Receives ISCC Plus Certification for Bio-Attributed Resins

    Aug. 27, 2024
    Certification enables launch of sustainable UV/LED/EB curable resins in Asia, supporting growth in electronics, energy and other markets

    By Jonathan Katz

    Arkema said Aug. 26 it has received ISCC Plus certification for its Nansha, China, site.

    ISCC Plus is an international mass-balance certification that will allow the company to launch a new range of bio-attributed UV/LED/EB curable resins in Asia.

    It will support the development of more sustainable solutions for fast-growing applications in local markets, such as advanced electronics, new energies, green mobility, living comfort and home efficiency, the company said.

    This certification expands the Sartomer UV/LED/EB curing resin solutions from renewable and lower carbon footprint origin. It offers a new range of bio-attributed resins, reinforcing the existing bio-segregated offer, which contains up to 85% biobased content, the company said.

    “This certification ensures the availability of high-quality bio-attributed products to support our customers and value chain partners in the region in achieving their end-markets, as well as their own sustainability development targets,” said Terry Lin, general manager for Arkema’s Sartomer Greater China Global division.

