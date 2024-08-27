Arkema's China Site Receives ISCC Plus Certification for Bio-Attributed Resins

Arkema said Aug. 26 it has received ISCC Plus certification for its Nansha, China, site.

ISCC Plus is an international mass-balance certification that will allow the company to launch a new range of bio-attributed UV/LED/EB curable resins in Asia.

It will support the development of more sustainable solutions for fast-growing applications in local markets, such as advanced electronics, new energies, green mobility, living comfort and home efficiency, the company said.

This certification expands the Sartomer UV/LED/EB curing resin solutions from renewable and lower carbon footprint origin. It offers a new range of bio-attributed resins, reinforcing the existing bio-segregated offer, which contains up to 85% biobased content, the company said.

“This certification ensures the availability of high-quality bio-attributed products to support our customers and value chain partners in the region in achieving their end-markets, as well as their own sustainability development targets,” said Terry Lin, general manager for Arkema’s Sartomer Greater China Global division.