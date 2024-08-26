  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    Chemical Processing Magazine Named Finalist for Two 2024 Folio Eddie Awards

    Aug. 26, 2024
    'Process Safety With Trish & Traci' and blog post on sustainability receive finalist honors.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Chemical Processing has been recognized for excellence in journalism, earning finalist nominations in two categories for the prestigious 2024 Folio Eddie & Ozzie Awards.

    The Sept. 27, 2023, blog post entitled, “Can the Chemical Industry Stand Tall on Sustainability?” is a finalist for the general column/blog category for B2B journalism.

    This blog provides a recap of the inaugural World Chemical Forum held in Houston last year. It explores the chemical industry's pivotal role in advancing game-changing sustainability technologies, comparing it to the historic achievement of sending the first astronaut to the moon.

    CP also received recognition for the “Process Safety With Trish & Traci” podcast co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Traci Purdum and Trish Kerin, director of IChemE Safety Centre.

    The podcast is a finalist for the business news and information podcast category for the "Lessons Learned from Boeing's 737 MAX Crisis" episode.

    This explores the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, revealing critical management failures and emphasizing crucial lessons applicable across industries.

    Folio will announce the winners on Oct. 22.

